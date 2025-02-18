Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases New Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

TM opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $248.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

