Sierra Ocean LLC Takes Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

