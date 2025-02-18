Sierra Ocean LLC Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.4 %

NOW stock opened at $985.67 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,070.53 and its 200-day moving average is $973.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total transaction of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,600. This trade represents a 16.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 313 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $333,219.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,725.40. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,811 shares of company stock worth $11,159,073. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NOW. Evercore ISI increased their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,070.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

