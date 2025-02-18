SM Energy (SM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $849.44 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

