SM Energy (SM) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect SM Energy to post earnings of $2.00 per share and revenue of $849.44 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SM Energy Price Performance
Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $53.26.
SM Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.17%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.
