Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,702 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,010,000 after purchasing an additional 146,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,545,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,643 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 835,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,278,000 after acquiring an additional 211,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,767.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 823,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,589,000 after purchasing an additional 794,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -941.17, a P/E/G ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.55.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 47,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $2,681,379.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,938,961.76. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $112,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,577.02. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,916 shares of company stock worth $3,186,069 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.50 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

