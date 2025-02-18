Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Issues Earnings Results

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 15.14%.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOHU opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $474.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.