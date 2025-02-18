SoundThinking (SSTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SoundThinking Stock Performance
SoundThinking stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. SoundThinking has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at SoundThinking
In other SoundThinking news, CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $209,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,971.45. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $68,882.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,186.14. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,632 shares of company stock valued at $325,036 in the last ninety days. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SoundThinking Company Profile
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
