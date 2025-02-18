Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Declares $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of SBSI opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $949.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

