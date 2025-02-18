SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Raised by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 42,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $266.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $184.84 and a one year high of $270.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day moving average is $243.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

