SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.70% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

PSK opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.38.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

