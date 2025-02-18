SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.