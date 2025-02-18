Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stake Boosted by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.11% of Spire worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Spire by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 1,318.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.58.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.03%.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.61 per share, with a total value of $73,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $178,504.25. This represents a 70.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $77,590.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

