Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Short Interest Update

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the January 15th total of 8,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.55. 503,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.80. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

