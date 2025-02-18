Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.50.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

In other news, Director Vito Culmone bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$109.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$112.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$113.61. Stantec has a one year low of C$103.48 and a one year high of C$123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

