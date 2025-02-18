State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 8,768 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $19,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1,294.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,344 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,025,000 after buying an additional 201,210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $337.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 3.25. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.57 and a 200-day moving average of $263.80.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,979.20. This represents a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

