State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,814 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 2.36% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $21,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMIN. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 77,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.24 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

