State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $12,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 42.7% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CPT opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $212,168.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,486.50. This trade represents a 14.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,496,171.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,718. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Stories

