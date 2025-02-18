State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $13,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.21. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.49 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

