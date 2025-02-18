State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $17.89 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $128.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $174.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

