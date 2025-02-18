Steele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,220 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 950.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,735 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ AIQ opened at $42.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.47 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $42.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78.
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Announces Dividend
Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
