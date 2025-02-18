Steele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 206.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,785,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550,117 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 4.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $87,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.23.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

