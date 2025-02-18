Steele Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,968,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the period.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

