Steele Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 38,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $2,400,239.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,296,576.58. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. The trade was a 99.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,339,480 shares of company stock valued at $578,221,285 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $119.16 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $120.67. The company has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

