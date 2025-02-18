Steele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,223,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 813,339 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $33,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

