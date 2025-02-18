Stepan (SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share and revenue of $520.97 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stepan Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:SCL opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.84. Stepan has a one year low of $59.70 and a one year high of $94.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Get Stepan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.