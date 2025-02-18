StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 1.4 %

OGEN opened at $0.30 on Friday. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

