StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation Trading Up 1.8 %
Auburn National Bancorporation stock opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.52. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37.
Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 8.20%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Auburn National Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company offers checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.
