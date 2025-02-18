Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Columbia Financial by 58.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 132.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Columbia Financial by 214.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Columbia Financial by 43.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbia Financial

In other Columbia Financial news, Director Noel R. Holland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $170,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,347.06. The trade was a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbia Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Columbia Financial stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

