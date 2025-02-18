Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a market cap of $205.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

