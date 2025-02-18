Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after buying an additional 5,675,571 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10,856.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,572,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,460,000 after buying an additional 1,558,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after buying an additional 551,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,029 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTD. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.97.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $115.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

