Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 18,004 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $139.36 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $121.20 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average is $138.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3508 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

