Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 6,962 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 282.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLD opened at $266.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $184.84 and a 1 year high of $270.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.