Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 266.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

BBAG stock opened at $45.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.13. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

