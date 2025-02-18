Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $1.73 Million in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,770 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 206,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PHO stock opened at $67.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $62.25 and a twelve month high of $72.59.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.