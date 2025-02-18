Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $2.59 Million in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 727.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,589,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

