Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 741,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after acquiring an additional 126,675 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ opened at $69.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $73.24. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.78.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

