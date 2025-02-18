Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $64.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

