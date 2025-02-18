Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 2.52% of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Price Performance
FDCF opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.54. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.41.
Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF Company Profile
