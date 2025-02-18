Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.