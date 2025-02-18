Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $73.60 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

