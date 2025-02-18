Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,300,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,173,000 after purchasing an additional 320,593 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,474,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,520,000 after buying an additional 48,563 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,669,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,827,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3,587.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,381,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRF opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

