Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its position in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673,911 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. owned 1.13% of Streamline Health Solutions worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 50.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.96%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

