Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 391.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 61,071 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,599,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,625,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 254.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 13.3 %

SMCI stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $122.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

