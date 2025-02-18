Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Sysco by 15.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,237,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,562,000 after buying an additional 166,798 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,685,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,874,000 after acquiring an additional 672,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sysco by 7.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,408. The trade was a 46.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $519,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,876,080. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,965,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $82.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

