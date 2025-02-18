Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $203.77 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $122.91 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

