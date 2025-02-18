Teradata (TDC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2025 – Teradata had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

2/13/2025 – Teradata was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/12/2025 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2025 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Teradata Price Performance

TDC opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,124,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after buying an additional 30,394 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 336,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

