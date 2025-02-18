Teradata (TDC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Teradata (NYSE: TDC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/13/2025 – Teradata had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.
- 2/13/2025 – Teradata was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/12/2025 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2025 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2025 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2025 – Teradata had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Teradata Price Performance
TDC opened at $24.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 145.40%. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Teradata
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 Travel Stocks That Show the Travel Boom Is Far from Over
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Appaloosa Management Sells These 3 Tech Stocks, Should You?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Palo Alto Networks Uptrend Will Continue: AI is Good For Business
Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.