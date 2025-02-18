The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $28,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,410,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 50,541 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total value of $965,115.15. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,296.64. This trade represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $19,692,543. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Hsbc Global Res cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

Shares of GS stock opened at $661.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $379.14 and a fifty-two week high of $663.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

