The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Increased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 641 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 38,830 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,159.70. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $409.47 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $404.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.34.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

