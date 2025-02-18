The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Acquired by Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC

Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $35.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

