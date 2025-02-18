The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,227,200 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the January 15th total of 1,961,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 293.1 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of EHGRF stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

The Star Entertainment Group Company Profile

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

